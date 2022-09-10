What is Wasim Akram's book about?

Cricket legend and former skipper Wasim Akram. — Twitter

KARACHI: Cricket legend Wasim Akram Saturday announced that his biography book titled "Sultan Wasim Akram" will be launched within the next few weeks.



Taking to his Twitter handle, the 'Sultan of Swing' revealed the news and wrote: "Finally you will know the truth [and] my side of the story."

“The author of his biography is a famous English writer," he said while talking to the Daily Jang.

He further added that the book will be translated into many languages, including Urdu.

According to details the former skipper has included memories from both his personal and professional lives in his book. In the book, he has also talked about former prime minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan and the historic tournament 1992 tournament.

The cricketer claimed to have revealed some previously unknown significant cricket-related incidents.