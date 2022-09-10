 
sports
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's goal is to be the best team, says Mohammad Rizwan

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — ICC/File
Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — ICC/File

KARACHI: Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan Saturday said the Pakistan team’s goal is to be the “best in the world”.

Pakistan has qualified for the final of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 — a curtain-raiser for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia — after beating arch-rivals India and Afghanistan in their first two matches of the Super Four stage of the Asian event.

Babar Azam and Co will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, especially against India, Rizwan said: "I knew the match was in our hands. I wanted to finish the game but got out to a slower one from Hardik (Pandya) but I had that belief that we have Asif (Ali), Khushdil (Shah), Iftikhar (Ahmed), and Shadab (Khan).

Read more: 'Happy because Allah made me no 1 when people used to say I can't hit a six,' says Rizwan

“Therefore, the match was in control. It would have been nice to finish the game, but such things are part and parcel of the game.”

Speaking to the Khaleej Times, Rizwan said that it is their second win against India in less than a year. 

“We are gradually progressing towards our goal — to be the best team in the world,” he maintained, adding that all the players are committed under a good skipper, and “we are very united”.

“Our belief is our strength," Rizwan asserted.

Earlier, on Tuesday, skipper Babar spoke highly of his opening partner, saying "he is our Mr Belief."

"During the innings break, he was the one who convinced us that we will chase down the 182-run target. He is a different character. His belief in the Almighty, in his abilities, and players' abilities is unparalleled,” he said.

Babar recalled that he was in ICU before the semifinal (T20 World Cup last year) and came out from there and played the match.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's father thanks Indian fan in heart-felt moment

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's father thanks Indian fan in heart-felt moment
What is Wasim Akram's book about?

What is Wasim Akram's book about?
High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final
'I don't know who Urvashi Rautela is:' Naseem Shah cancels Indian actress for Insta video

'I don't know who Urvashi Rautela is:' Naseem Shah cancels Indian actress for Insta video
For love: Indian husband to support Pakistan in Asia Cup final

For love: Indian husband to support Pakistan in Asia Cup final

PCB announces match officials for Pak vs Eng T20Is

PCB announces match officials for Pak vs Eng T20Is
Was Babar Azam angry at umpire during Pak vs SL Asia Cup match?

Was Babar Azam angry at umpire during Pak vs SL Asia Cup match?
Australia one-day captain Finch to retire after New Zealand series

Australia one-day captain Finch to retire after New Zealand series
Asia Cup 2022: Fans disheartened with team's batting against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022: Fans disheartened with team's batting against Sri Lanka
Pakistan confident ahead of clash with Bangladesh in SAFF Women's Cup

Pakistan confident ahead of clash with Bangladesh in SAFF Women's Cup
Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani declared fit ahead of final

Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani declared fit ahead of final

Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cup final dress rehearsal

Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cup final dress rehearsal

Latest

view all