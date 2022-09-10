Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's goal is to be the best team, says Mohammad Rizwan

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — ICC/File

KARACHI: Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan Saturday said the Pakistan team’s goal is to be the “best in the world”.



Pakistan has qualified for the final of the T20 Asia Cup 2022 — a curtain-raiser for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia — after beating arch-rivals India and Afghanistan in their first two matches of the Super Four stage of the Asian event.

Babar Azam and Co will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, especially against India, Rizwan said: "I knew the match was in our hands. I wanted to finish the game but got out to a slower one from Hardik (Pandya) but I had that belief that we have Asif (Ali), Khushdil (Shah), Iftikhar (Ahmed), and Shadab (Khan).

“Therefore, the match was in control. It would have been nice to finish the game, but such things are part and parcel of the game.”

Speaking to the Khaleej Times, Rizwan said that it is their second win against India in less than a year.

“We are gradually progressing towards our goal — to be the best team in the world,” he maintained, adding that all the players are committed under a good skipper, and “we are very united”.

“Our belief is our strength," Rizwan asserted.

Earlier, on Tuesday, skipper Babar spoke highly of his opening partner, saying "he is our Mr Belief."

"During the innings break, he was the one who convinced us that we will chase down the 182-run target. He is a different character. His belief in the Almighty, in his abilities, and players' abilities is unparalleled,” he said.

Babar recalled that he was in ICU before the semifinal (T20 World Cup last year) and came out from there and played the match.