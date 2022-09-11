 
sports
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs SL: We are one step away from our goal of winning Asia Cip, says Babar Azam

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter screengrab/@TheRealPCB
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter screengrab/@TheRealPCB

Ahead of the much-anticipated T20 Asia Cup 2022 finale on Sunday, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said as a captain leading a side in a final, “it is exciting”.

Reflecting on the tournament and players' performance during the second edition of the T20 game, which is a curtain-raiser for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia, Babar said: “We are now just one step away from our goal of winning the trophy.”

In a video shared on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Twitter handle, Babar said: “Every captain and team, dreams of winning the trophy. As a team, our goal is to perform well and win the tournament.”

“Looking back at this tournament, we have had some great matches and some tough contests. We have seen some great performances and different players have shone and won player of the match awards.

“When building a team, it is great for us that different players have stood up when it counts and helped the team win matches. As a captain, this is important for me, and it helps pave the path for future success for the team as well.”

He hoped that the cricket fans will witness a tough cricket during Sunday’s finale. “Toss has been an important aspect during all matches. Teams that batted in the second innings mostly won the clashes,” the star player said.

