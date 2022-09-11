Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' to touch INR 100 Crore soon

Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra is a story about a superhero from Metaverse.

Ayan Mukerjee’s directorial film Brahmastra which collected nearly INR 75 crore on its day one, is soon going to touch INR 100 crore mark on Day 2.

The film has been made from a budget of INR 300 crore, and witnessed an amazing response at the box office on its day one. Therefore, the estimate for the second day hints that the film will be touching a 100 crore mark.

As per IndiaToday, Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala took it to his Twitter account saying: “#Brahmastra Hindi Day 2 Early estimates for All-India Nett around INR 39 crores… Huge.”

Together with Day 1 and Day 2 collection, the film will make to a total of 100 crores.

Brahmastra is a story of a superhero from the Metaverse, who has special bond with fire. The film stars: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Actors Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also have special appearances in the film.

The film released worldwide on the 9th of September in multiple languages: Hindi, Telugu, Malyalam, Kannada and Tamil.