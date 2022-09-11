 
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Neha Kakkar meets an old friend during 'Indian Idol 13' auditions

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Neha Kakkar shocks Vishal Dadlani in the recent Indian Idol 13 auditions.
Neha Kakkar shocks Vishal Dadlani in the recent Indian Idol 13 auditions.

Singer Neha Kakkar denies to judge an old friend, who came to give an audition in Indian Idol's season 13.

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV released a small snippet of the promo, where a contestant named Vineet Singh came to audition carrying a guitar.

Neha immediately recognized him and said: "Usse pehlay Vineet Singh aaya tha ek show par, or wo uss show ka star bana tha, to main to judge nahi karsakti aapko."

According to the IndianExpress, Kakkar's refusal to judge an old friend left all and the fellow judge Vishal Dadlani shocked.

Even though, Vineet convinced Neha in the end to judge him and also praised her for earning great respect with sheer hard work.

He added: "Neha has come to this level with her hard work. I want her also to judge me."

Neha replied by saying: "Vineet tu ga de."

Neha Kakkar is widely-known for hit songs like: Badri ki dulhaniya, Kala Chashma, Kar Gyi Chull and many more.

