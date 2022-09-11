 
'Cherish your moms': Mayram sends heartfelt message on mother's death anniversary

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz poses with her late mother Kulsoom Nawaz in this undated photo. — Twitter/ File 

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz recently took to her Twitter account and issued a heartwarming message related to the importance of moms on the fourth death anniversary of her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz.

Sharing a picture of the late former first lady, Maryam wrote: "On My dearest Ami’s 4th death anniversary, my message to those who are blessed to have their mothers around, is to value them while you have them because the pain of reaching for her hand & not finding it there is the pain you can never move on from. May you dwell in peace Ami."

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz died of cancer on 11 September 2018 in London. She was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2017 and was placed on life support before her death as her health deteriorated.  

Begum Kulsoom was born in 1950 and was the granddaughter of world-renowned weight-lifter Ghulam Muhammad, known locally as Gaama Pahelwan.

