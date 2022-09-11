Imran Khan meets former US diplomat Robin Raphel at Bani Gala: sources

Raphel is a former diplomat, ambassador, CIA analyst, lobbyist, and expert on Pakistan affairs.

According to Geo News, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and PTI's Head of Diplomatic and International Affairs Senator Shehzad Waseem was also present during the meeting.

Raphel is a former diplomat, ambassador, CIA analyst, lobbyist, and expert on Pakistan affairs. In 2009, she served the State Department as a senior adviser for Pakistan. And until November of 2014, she served as coordinator for non-military assistance to Pakistan.

According to sources, PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry also met the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom at the US Embassy in Islamabad on September 8.

Geo News tried reaching out to Chaudhry and Senator Waseem for a comment but could not establish contact.

