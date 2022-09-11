 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan meets former US diplomat Robin Raphel at Bani Gala: sources

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

  • Raphel is a former diplomat, ambassador, CIA analyst, lobbyist, and expert on Pakistan affairs.
  • PTI's Head of Diplomatic and International Affairs Senator Shehzad Waseem was also present during the meeting.
  • Per sources, PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry also met the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday had a meeting with ex-US diplomat Robin Raphel at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, Geo News reported. 

According to Geo News, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and PTI's Head of Diplomatic and International Affairs Senator Shehzad Waseem was also present during the meeting.

Read more: 'Will reveal names involved in foreign conspiracy,' warns Imran Khan

Raphel is a former diplomat, ambassador, CIA analyst, lobbyist, and expert on Pakistan affairs. In 2009, she served the State Department as a senior adviser for Pakistan. And until November of 2014, she served as coordinator for non-military assistance to Pakistan.

Read more: Former PM Imran Khan's anti-American rhetoric exacerbated tensions: US senator

According to sources, PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry also met the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom at the US Embassy in Islamabad on September 8.

Read more: Imran Khan attracts US reaction as he faces terror charges

Geo News tried reaching out to Chaudhry and Senator Waseem for a comment but could not establish contact. 

Thumbnail image: Twitter

More From Pakistan:

Elections will not be held upon Imran Khan's demand but on time in 2023: Khawaja Asif

Elections will not be held upon Imran Khan's demand but on time in 2023: Khawaja Asif
WATCH: Miftah Ismail bursts into tears as he thanks God for privileges

WATCH: Miftah Ismail bursts into tears as he thanks God for privileges
PTI supporters protest against ‘minus Imran Khan formula’ in London

PTI supporters protest against ‘minus Imran Khan formula’ in London
Terrorism case: Imran Khan fails to appear before JIT despite being summoned thrice

Terrorism case: Imran Khan fails to appear before JIT despite being summoned thrice
Modi to attend regional summit with Pakistan, Russia, China

Modi to attend regional summit with Pakistan, Russia, China
'Unelected' institutions do not represent people: Fawad Chaudhry

'Unelected' institutions do not represent people: Fawad Chaudhry
President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary

'Cherish your moms': Mayram sends heartfelt message on mother's death anniversary

'Cherish your moms': Mayram sends heartfelt message on mother's death anniversary
Ministry allocates scholarships worth Rs45 million for minority students

Ministry allocates scholarships worth Rs45 million for minority students
Karachi weather update: City braces itself for another round of rain

Karachi weather update: City braces itself for another round of rain
Nation observes 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Nation observes 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
US looks to bolster trade, security ties with Pakistan: Derek Chollet

US looks to bolster trade, security ties with Pakistan: Derek Chollet

Latest

view all