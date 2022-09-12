 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queens coffin
King Charles to fly to Scotland to join sombre procession of queen's coffin

EDINBURGH: Britain's King Charles will fly to Edinburgh to join his siblings on Monday when the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth is taken in a solemn procession from one of her Scottish palaces to the city's historic St. Giles cathedral.

The new monarch will also join senior royals for a vigil at the church where the coffin will lie at rest before being flown to London on Tuesday.

Since Elizabeth's death aged 96 at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish holiday home, a carefully choreographed series of plans to mourn Britain's monarch of 70 years has been put into operation.

On Sunday, her oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath on top, was taken by hearse on a six-hour journey from Balmoral through picturesque Scottish countryside, villages, small towns and cities to Edinburgh.

Tens of thousands of well-wishers lined the roads to pay their respects, while huge crowds, some in tears, gathered in Edinburgh to greet the cortege.

Before setting off for Scotland, Charles, 73, who automatically became king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms of including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, will travel to the British parliament for another traditional ceremony.

At Westminster Hall, lawmakers from both the House of Commons and the upper House of Lords will express their condolences for the death of his mother, and the new king will deliver a response.

He will then fly to Edinburgh with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, to join his sister Anne, and brothers Andrew and Edward.

The Queen's children will then walk in a procession behind the hearse as the coffin of their mother is taken to St Giles' Cathedral, flanked by soldiers. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner passes away

Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner passes away
Mourners of Queen asked not to leave tribute teddy bears and sandwiches

Mourners of Queen asked not to leave tribute teddy bears and sandwiches
'Prince William invited Meghan and Harry after they informed US TV to come along'

'Prince William invited Meghan and Harry after they informed US TV to come along'
With republicans at the gates, Charles III meets realm envoys

With republicans at the gates, Charles III meets realm envoys
'Barbarian', new horror, film, scares its way to the top of box office

'Barbarian', new horror, film, scares its way to the top of box office

Harry Styles stokes sexuality debate with 'My Policeman' premiere in Toronto

Harry Styles stokes sexuality debate with 'My Policeman' premiere in Toronto
Locals silent in grief for cherished neighbour Queen Elizabeth

Locals silent in grief for cherished neighbour Queen Elizabeth
Oprah-produced 'Sidney' shows how Poitier 'redefined' Hollywood

Oprah-produced 'Sidney' shows how Poitier 'redefined' Hollywood
King Charles wants Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘to take on Diana’s role

King Charles wants Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘to take on Diana’s role
Prince Harry and Prince William ‘forced to show unity’ for King Charles' sake

Prince Harry and Prince William ‘forced to show unity’ for King Charles' sake
Prince William, Prince Harry haven't 'reunited', only put ‘pettiness’ aside for Queen

Prince William, Prince Harry haven't 'reunited', only put ‘pettiness’ aside for Queen
Meghan Markle ‘ignored’ by mourners outside Windsor in viral video: Watch

Meghan Markle ‘ignored’ by mourners outside Windsor in viral video: Watch

Latest

view all