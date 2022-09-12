 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry bends down to comfort ‘grieving’ dog in Windsor

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

Prince Harry bends down to comfort ‘grieving’ dog in Windsor
Prince Harry bends down to comfort ‘grieving’ dog in Windsor

Prince Harry left fans swooning with a heartfelt moment during his walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday when he bent down to comfort a dog.

Sharing the swoon-worthy moment on social media, the dog owner Sarah Gracie uploaded photos of the royal petting the pup.

"When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen. #QueenElizabeth #HarryandMeghan #Windsor,” the post read.

Reacting to the adorable clicks, fans dropped love-filled comments to gush over the royal as one expressed: “What a cutie. Harry and dogs are such a great combi."

“Dogs know. They know who loves them, and they know good people."

A third added: "Aw I bet they needed that. Dogs make such a difference in stressful times.”

"Louis looks like he’s giving Harry some much-needed comfort,” a fourth fan wrote. "I have never seen a better picture of someone who needed a dog's love."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Anne praises her late mother Queen Elizabeth in a rare interview

Princess Anne praises her late mother Queen Elizabeth in a rare interview
Netflix series 'The Witcher' finishes 'emotional' season 3 production

Netflix series 'The Witcher' finishes 'emotional' season 3 production
Jennifer Lawrence gives opinion on latest season of RHOBH: ‘it’s boring’

Jennifer Lawrence gives opinion on latest season of RHOBH: ‘it’s boring’
‘Hugely passionate’ Camilla to take over Queen’s beloved role

‘Hugely passionate’ Camilla to take over Queen’s beloved role
King Charles III makes first address to UK parliament

King Charles III makes first address to UK parliament
Daniel Craig reflects on sharing screen with Queen Elizabeth for iconic London Olympics sketch

Daniel Craig reflects on sharing screen with Queen Elizabeth for iconic London Olympics sketch
‘Cringe-worthy’ Meghan Markle’s claims branded ‘outlandish’

‘Cringe-worthy’ Meghan Markle’s claims branded ‘outlandish’
Prince Andrew to ‘retreat’ into shadows after Queen’s funeral

Prince Andrew to ‘retreat’ into shadows after Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘King’ Charles
‘Regal’ Prince William ‘refuses to engage’ in Prince Harry’s ‘tit-for-tat’

‘Regal’ Prince William ‘refuses to engage’ in Prince Harry’s ‘tit-for-tat’
King Charles III’s swollen fingers: Doctor reveals possible health conditions

King Charles III’s swollen fingers: Doctor reveals possible health conditions
Prince Harry releases first official statement following the Queen’s death

Prince Harry releases first official statement following the Queen’s death

Latest

view all