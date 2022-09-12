 
Prince Andrew's exile from working monarchy seems permanent after latest incident

With the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew's exile from the working monarchy seems everlasting.

Andrew's brother Charles is now the new King and any decision about the Duke of York, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, could fall to him.

The King would surely be in consultation with his eldest son Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge to decide Andrew's fate.

However, the recent incident in which a heckler appeared to brand the Duke a “sick old man” while Andrew was walking behind his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh has obviously raised some concerned eyebrows.

It seems as the royal fans are not ready to show mercy upon him even though he's considered the favourite son of the late Queen.

Andrew stepped down from public life last year over his alleged friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He reached an out-of-court settlement with no admission of liability in March with Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexual assaults.  He continues to strongly deny the claims.

The shocking incident occurs a day after some Scottish nationalist activists targeted the Royal Proclamation in the city, leading a chorus of boos and jeers as King Charles III was proclaimed that were largely drowned out amid the warm response in the crowd.

Andrew was not allowed to wear the military uniform as he walked behind the Queen's coffin, while all his siblings appeared as the working royals with their getup.

These all suggest that Prince Andrews suffering does not seem to end anytime soon. He must take steps to win hearts of Britons before getting his royal life back.

