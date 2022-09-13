 
sports
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
'Almost there': Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi train to get fit for T20 World Cup

Screengrabs of video shared by Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter
Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi — who had been ruled out of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury — said he is "almost there" on his way to recovery ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The Green Shirts did well for the most part but their performance could have been better throughout the tournament if Shaheen had been a part of the squad as Pakistan had to work extra hard to secure a spot in the Asia Cup decider in his absence.

However, the pacer's rehabilitation was in full swing so that he could be declared fit to join the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin this October.

Taking to Twitter, Shaheen shared a video showing some glimpses from his gym sessions where he looked strong and ready for as aggressive a showing in the field as ever.

Shaheen suffered from Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July and was advised four to six weeks of rest by the body's medical advisory committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.

PCL injuries commonly occur with knee damage, including injuries to the nerves and blood vessels. These are usually a result of serious knee trauma and should be seen by a specialist promptly.

The young cricket sensation is expected to return for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia scheduled for October-November. 

