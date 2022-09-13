 
Vijay Deverakonda faces uneasy questions on Liger and Jana Gana Mana

Vijay Deverakonda's highly-anticipated Bollywood debut with Karan Johar-backed Liger has fallen short of the mark.

As per India Today, the Arjun Reddy actor recently arrived SIIMA 2022 Awards red carpet where the actor faced a barrage of questions related to his projects, including Liger and Jana Gana Mana. 

Faced with questions about his projects, “Do you want to talk about your other projects,” the Dear Comrade actor dodged them, adding, “No, I don’t wish to talk about my other projects here.”

Further, citing a source close to Jana Gana Mana, the Firstpost claimed that the makers of the film cancelled the film amid the disastrous response of Liger

"Vijay, Puri, and producer Charmme Kaur sat and took the decision after careful deliberation and before they embarked on the Morocco schedule of the film," the source further confided.

However, the filmmaker of the film shot down the rumours by tweeting, “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of the PC. Meanwhile, RIP rumours !!”vijay deverakonda sad


For the unversed, Puri Jagannath’s next directorial brings together Vijay Devarakonda with Pooja Hegde and is slated to hit the theatres next year.

