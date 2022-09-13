 
Prince Harry devastated to not wear military garb at Queen’s funeral

file footage

Prince Harry has reportedly not been allowed to wear his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and a royal source thinks the decision has left him devastated, as per Page Six.

The Duke of Sussex has been barred from appearing in his military regalia at events leading to the Queen’s funeral and at the funeral itself, as only working royals can wear their uniforms at royal engagements.

Commenting on the same, a royal source told Page Six: “I’m sure Harry will be saddened not to wear his military uniform to the Queen’s funeral.”

The decision to allow working royals to wear their military uniforms at the Queen’s funeral is a stark contrast from her late husband Prince Philip’s funeral; none of his children or grandchildren were seen in uniforms.

At the time, insiders suggested that the decision was made to avoid any ‘embarrassment’ or ‘overshadowing’ of the solemn ceremony. 

