Babar Azam's cover drive becomes part of Physics book in Pakistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — ICC

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's cover drives are a treat for sore eyes. Even though the star player could not deliver in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament, when he plays, he takes the cricket stadium by storm.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, "cover drive in cricket is the act of stroking the ball through the covers with well-timed wristwork and conventional movement of the front foot toward the pitch of a delivery aimed at or outside the off stump."

The skipper's cover drive is being taught to students in the Physics book of the federal board, helping students to learn science.

A tweet has been making rounds on the internet. "Babar Azam's cover drive related question in 9th-grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit)," read the tweet.

The question is:

Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150 J to the ball by his bat.

a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g?

b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?

Netizens reacted to the tweet, appreciating the skipper's batting skills. Take a look:



