Tuesday Sep 13 2022
Shahid Kapoor makes shocking revelations about 2019 hit movie Kabir Singh

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Shahid Kapoor has recently revealed that how Kabir Singh becamfamily movie even though it was “aggressive and edgy”.

“It was technically an adult movie, but the number of people who have liked it and watched it with their families is unbelievable,” said the 41-year-old in an interview with Bombay Times.

The Vivah actor added, “Somehow, it made it to the family space despite being edgy and aggressive.”

Despite being a hit movie at the box office, it gained a lot of negative publicity due to its misogyny and toxic masculinity. The scene that caught everyone’s attention on the internet was when Kabir smacked Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) on the face

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is going to make his digital debut with web series Farzi for Amazon Prime Video. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming movie.

