 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix drops trailer of upcoming movie 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' with release date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Netflix drops trailer of upcoming movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow with release date
Netflix drops trailer of upcoming movie 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' with release date

Netflix has released an official trailer of the upcoming movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow and it is slated to release on October 14, 2022.

The upcoming Jeff Wadlow-directed movie is a family-friend horror comedy.

The Halloween-based movie portrays a character who does not believe in any Halloween celebrations.


Cast:

  • Rob Riggle 
  • John Michael Higgins
  • Nia Vardalos 
  • Lauren Lapkus 
  • Holly J. Barrett 
  •  Helen Slayton-Hughes 
  •  Kelly Rowland


The Curse of Bridge Hollow follows a father and daughter duo, as they move into a new town called Bridge Hollow.

A father and a daughter later team up to fight against Halloween decorations to save, not only their lives but those of the town's people too.

Check out the trailer:


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ non royal celebrity status in the UK?

Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ non royal celebrity status in the UK?
Zac Efron makes shocking revelation about his 2021 plastic surgery rumours

Zac Efron makes shocking revelation about his 2021 plastic surgery rumours

Ana de Armas claims to feel presence of Marilyn Monroe’s spirit while filming ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas claims to feel presence of Marilyn Monroe’s spirit while filming ‘Blonde’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'under no obligation' to follow royal protocol

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'under no obligation' to follow royal protocol
Zendaya’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Emmys win for the second time: Photos

Zendaya’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Emmys win for the second time: Photos
Jennifer Garner reportedly engaged following her ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s wedding

Jennifer Garner reportedly engaged following her ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s wedding

Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears after emotional dancing video

Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears after emotional dancing video
Amber Heard ‘nearly killed’ Johnny Depp in their marriage: Insider

Amber Heard ‘nearly killed’ Johnny Depp in their marriage: Insider
‘The Crown’s Claire Foy remembers Queen Elizabeth as a symbol of ‘dignity and grace’

‘The Crown’s Claire Foy remembers Queen Elizabeth as a symbol of ‘dignity and grace’

Meghan Markle bashed for 'attention seeking' PDA in front of Queen coffin

Meghan Markle bashed for 'attention seeking' PDA in front of Queen coffin
Britney Spears fans concerned for her mental health following breakdown video

Britney Spears fans concerned for her mental health following breakdown video
Amazon Prime Original unveils release date for Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma'

Amazon Prime Original unveils release date for Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma'

Latest

view all