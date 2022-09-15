Netflix drops trailer of upcoming movie 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' with release date

Netflix has released an official trailer of the upcoming movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow and it is slated to release on October 14, 2022.

The upcoming Jeff Wadlow-directed movie is a family-friend horror comedy.

The Halloween-based movie portrays a character who does not believe in any Halloween celebrations.







Cast:

Rob Riggle

John Michael Higgins

Nia Vardalos

Lauren Lapkus

Holly J. Barrett

Helen Slayton-Hughes

Kelly Rowland





The Curse of Bridge Hollow follows a father and daughter duo, as they move into a new town called Bridge Hollow.

A father and a daughter later team up to fight against Halloween decorations to save, not only their lives but those of the town's people too.

Check out the trailer:



