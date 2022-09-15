Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha all set to release in over 100 countries: Report

Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie Vikram Vedha will be releasing worldwide in more than 100 countries, which by far, is one of the “widest openings” for any Bollywood movie, reveals report.



According to Variety, the much-awaited action thriller movie will release in territories where Bollywood movies release on scheduled day and date and they include North America, UK, the Middle East and Australia and New Zealand.

The movie is reportedly going to open across 22 countries in Europe and 27 countries in Africa and Latin America, including Japan, Russia, Panama and Peru, “all non-traditional territories” for a Bollywood movie.

The movie, which is a remake of Tamil-language hit movie Vikram aur Betaal, revolves around tough police officer Vikram (Khan) who is on a lookout for a dangerous gangster Vedha (Roshan) and what ensues a series of cat-and-mouse chase, making the plot engaging and gripping.

It is pertinent to mention that Reliance Entertainment partnered with Home Screen Entertainment for the movie’s international distribution.

Meanwhile, the movie is slated to premiere in theatres worldwide on September 30.