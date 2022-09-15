 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan calls for elections, says won't stay patient for too long

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing nation in a live telecast on September 15, 2022. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News
PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday warned the government to announce fresh elections as soon as possible and said that his "party will not stay patient for too long." 

Addressing his supporters during a live telecast, the former prime minister said that the government had destabilised the political situation in the country. 

"If they [coalition government] keep pushing us against the wall, we will have no choice but to call on the public," he said, adding that the economy was heading towards a downfall, leading to people's suffering.

Khan said that it will be difficult to prevent the country from collapsing if it continues to suffer from political instability, reiterating that the government should conduct fresh elections soon. 

The former premier said that the only reason he decided to address the nation was that the risk rate during his tenure was 5%, but it had increased to 9% when the no-confidence motion was submitted against him and now it has reached over 22%. 

More to follow.

