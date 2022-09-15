Sindh govt bans pillion riding on account of Chehlum

Image showing three people riding on a motorcycle. For Representation only — APP/File

In a bid to ward off any untoward situations on the occasion of Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum, the Sindh government has decided to impose a ban on pillion riding across the province on September 16 and September 17, 2022 (19 and 20 of Safar, respectively).

According to a notification issued by the home department in this regard, the measure has been taken to prevent "attacks by miscreants" on religious processions by "various means".

The ban has been placed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The prohibition, however, will not apply to journalists, persons with disabilities, the elderly, women, personnel of security institutions, and children, the notification read.