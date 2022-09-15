Fakhar Zaman to depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah (#72) collides with his teammate Fakhar Zaman (R) before taking a catch to dismiss India´s captain Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that opening batter Fakhar Zaman will undergo his rehabilitation in London and he will depart for the United Kingdom Friday evening for this purpose.

The PCB has also added that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made excellent progress and is on track to make full recovery ahead of T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Fakhar Zaman will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation. As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation,” the PCB said.

“During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal — who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi,” added the PCB statement.

Fakhar had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai.

“The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022,” the statement said.



The spokesman also, apparently, responded to claims made by Shahid Afridi in a TV show that PCB is not taking care of Shaheen Afridi’s expenses in London, without directly referring to it.

“It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,” the statement said.

Former captain Shahid Afridi had earlier, in a TV show, claimed that Shaheen Shah Afridi was arranging everything on his own as far as his rehabilitation in the UK was concerned and the PCB wasn’t helpful to the fast bowler.