Friday Sep 16 2022
Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath

Ahsan Iqbal lambasts Imran Khan for speaking against army, judiciary

Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath

Friday Sep 16, 2022

  • Government has taken tough decisions to stabilise economy, says Ahsan Iqbal.
  • Magic is surrounding PTI Chairman Imran Khan as no one can hold him accountable, he says.
  • Due to flood devastation, elections can not be held before February, says Ahsan Iqbal.

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal Thursday lambasted former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for giving statements against the army and judiciary.

“Imran Khan has no right to raise questions on the appointment of the new army chief. He is asking for an extension of an army chief who was appointed by Nawaz Sharif,” said Ahsan Iqbal while speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath.

Iqbal said that the government had taken tough decisions to stabilise the economy and due to flood devastation and the census, elections could not be held before February.

The federal minister further said that there is some magic around PTI Chairman Imran Khan as no one could hold him accountable even if he talks against the army and judiciary.

“It seems that no one can touch him even if he violates the Constitution or bulldozes Parliament,” he added.

