Army chief’s tenure should be 'extended till elections', suggests Imran Khan

Monday Sep 12 2022
Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan (L) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — Twitter/File
Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan Monday proposed to extend the tenure of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa till the next elections.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Khan said that the appointment of an army chief should be deferred until the government is elected, which should then choose the new military head.

Khan has been making headlines since his ouster in April because of his constant remarks regarding the army chief. 

Earlier this month, while speaking during a public rally in Faisalabad, the PTI chairman had called out the government, saying that it was delaying the elections to appoint an army chief of its own and that if a "patriotic chief of army staff comes in, he will not spare the incumbent rulers."

However, today, — in a change of stance — the former premier said that he was ready to hold talks with the coalition government regarding snap polls.

He also clarified that he is not anti-America, a day after news circulated that the PTI chief has met ex-US diplomat Robin Raphel at his Bani Gala residence.

Regarding the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to indict him in a contempt of court case on September 22, Khan said that if the five-member bench hearing the case would have allowed him to say something, he would have apologised.

The court had last month taken notice of the former prime minister's speech at a public rally, where he allegedly threatened Islamabad additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry for extending PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's remand.

More to follow...

