 
sports
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
AFP

Sri Lanka retains Asia Cup winners for T20 World Cup

By
AFP

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Sri Lankas Dasun Shanaka celebrates with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup on September 11, 2022. — Reuters
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka celebrates with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup on September 11, 2022. — Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup in a squad largely unchanged from the island nation's surprise Asia Cup win, selectors said Friday.

Matheesha Pathirana, who debuted last month at the Dubai competition, and Asitha Fernando were dropped from the 15-man squad to make room for the more seasoned duo.

Chameera and Kumara will play subject to fitness as both are recovering from injuries, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Ashen Bandara and Praveen Jayawickrama will travel to Australia on standby for the tournament, which starts on October 16.

Sri Lanka had to abandon plans to host the Asia Cup due to political unrest.

They bounced back from an embarrassing opening defeat by Afghanistan to win the tournament on Sunday with a commanding 23-run win over Pakistan.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

More From Sports:

Fountain aspires to instil wicket-taking habits in new generation of fielders

Fountain aspires to instil wicket-taking habits in new generation of fielders
PCB assures Shaheen Afridi of reimbursing his medical expenses: sources

PCB assures Shaheen Afridi of reimbursing his medical expenses: sources
Shoaib Akhtar fears Pakistan's elimination from World Cup with 'this batting order'

Shoaib Akhtar fears Pakistan's elimination from World Cup with 'this batting order'
Ex-cricketer Aqib Javed not satisfied with T20 World Cup squad selection

Ex-cricketer Aqib Javed not satisfied with T20 World Cup squad selection
Pak vs Eng: 11 out of 20 England cricketers have played in Pakistan before, thanks to PSL

Pak vs Eng: 11 out of 20 England cricketers have played in Pakistan before, thanks to PSL
PCB responds to Shahid Afridi's allegations over Shaheen's treatment

PCB responds to Shahid Afridi's allegations over Shaheen's treatment
Fakhar Zaman to depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation

Fakhar Zaman to depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation
Pakistan tennis team hopeful of creating history against Austria in Davis Cup

Pakistan tennis team hopeful of creating history against Austria in Davis Cup
Shahid Afridi accuses PCB of 'doing nothing for Shaheen in his rehabilitation process'

Shahid Afridi accuses PCB of 'doing nothing for Shaheen in his rehabilitation process'
Mohammad Amir criticises chief selector, calls him 'cheap' for team selection

Mohammad Amir criticises chief selector, calls him 'cheap' for team selection
Roger Federer announces his retirement: statement

Roger Federer announces his retirement: statement
English cricketers to donate for flood-hit families in Pakistan

English cricketers to donate for flood-hit families in Pakistan

Latest

view all