Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton reunion: Body language expert analyses ‘awkward’ duo

file footage

Meghan Markle had a surprise reunion with the royal family, including with Kate Middleton, after the Queen’s death, and a body language expert has a lot to say about their meeting.



Talking on Palace Confidential podcast, Daily Mail editor Rebecca English commented on Meghan’s recent interactions off-camera with senior members of the royal family including with Kate Middleton, and the Queen Consort Camilla.

English said: “A lot of what we saw happened off-camera because you weren't allowed to pick up your cameras until they saw the coffin. We had five to ten minutes of just watching them. The body language was fascinating.”

"You couldn't help but notice the body language between the senior royals, and Meghan from where we were standing… You could see that Camilla, Kate and Sophie were together and the body language was very comfortable between them.”

“But then there was Meghan and you could have almost fitted somebody else in that space. It spoke volumes,” English continued.

She then added: “Even if you didn’t know what we all know that has happened over the past few years, you’d have turned up and thought, 'that looks a bit odd, there’s something slightly wrong here'.”

The royal commentator further said: “Someone whispered to me while I was there, 'God that body language speaks volumes' and it did, I have to say.”