 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton reunion: Body language expert analyses ‘awkward’ duo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle had a surprise reunion with the royal family, including with Kate Middleton, after the Queen’s death, and a body language expert has a lot to say about their meeting.

Talking on Palace Confidential podcast, Daily Mail editor Rebecca English commented on Meghan’s recent interactions off-camera with senior members of the royal family including with Kate Middleton, and the Queen Consort Camilla.

English said: “A lot of what we saw happened off-camera because you weren't allowed to pick up your cameras until they saw the coffin. We had five to ten minutes of just watching them. The body language was fascinating.”

"You couldn't help but notice the body language between the senior royals, and Meghan from where we were standing… You could see that Camilla, Kate and Sophie were together and the body language was very comfortable between them.”

“But then there was Meghan and you could have almost fitted somebody else in that space. It spoke volumes,” English continued.

She then added: “Even if you didn’t know what we all know that has happened over the past few years, you’d have turned up and thought, 'that looks a bit odd, there’s something slightly wrong here'.”

The royal commentator further said: “Someone whispered to me while I was there, 'God that body language speaks volumes' and it did, I have to say.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry realising ‘cost of leaving’ royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Prince Harry realising ‘cost of leaving’ royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Has Amber Heard hooked Cara Delevingue on drugs? Deets inside

Has Amber Heard hooked Cara Delevingue on drugs? Deets inside
Kanye West new school aims to create 'new generation of leaders'

Kanye West new school aims to create 'new generation of leaders'
Halle Bailey reveals she feels pressure depicting Ariel in The Little Mermaid: Here’s why

Halle Bailey reveals she feels pressure depicting Ariel in The Little Mermaid: Here’s why
Olivia Wilde is ‘all smiles’ in new pics amid ‘Don't Worry Darling’ controversy

Olivia Wilde is ‘all smiles’ in new pics amid ‘Don't Worry Darling’ controversy
Scott Disick’s latest Instagram post grabs attention

Scott Disick’s latest Instagram post grabs attention
Anne Heche’s new memoir Call Me Anne set to publish on THIS date

Anne Heche’s new memoir Call Me Anne set to publish on THIS date
Mariah Carey dishes on her friendship with Meghan Markle

Mariah Carey dishes on her friendship with Meghan Markle
Netflix's Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows: report

Netflix's Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows: report
Eminem shares why he ended feud with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares why he ended feud with Snoop Dogg

'Scrubs’ star Sarah Chalke splits from fiance Jamie Afifi as they remain 'good friends'

'Scrubs’ star Sarah Chalke splits from fiance Jamie Afifi as they remain 'good friends'

Ben Affleck spotted with wedding band from Jennifer Lopez during morning stroll in L.A

Ben Affleck spotted with wedding band from Jennifer Lopez during morning stroll in L.A

Latest

view all