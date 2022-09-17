PTI to launch nationwide protests against runaway inflation

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference. —PID/File

PTI "deeply upset" with sudden spike in street crime.

"Whether the government wants it or not, Pakistan will go to vote soon," says Fawad Chaudhry.

No room for technocrat or interim government in the Constitution and anything like it would be “martial law”, says PTI leader.



ISLAMABAD: Renewing the demand for early elections, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said his party would spearhead an aggressive protest drive against runaway inflation as the country's economic managers have "completely failed" at doing their job.

“The party has decided to give a call to its local cells to stage demonstrations against rising prices due to the country’s current economic situation,” Chaudhry said while talking to the media after a meeting of the PTI’s core committee.

He was flanked by Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid.

“If the government continues to drag its feet on the elections, then we will wait for a final call in these two weeks as consultation continues. We think workers should await a final call in September,” the PTI leader said.

Chaudhry said the PTI's core committee was "deeply upset" with a sudden spike in street crimes in major cities, adding that these incidents had touched an unprecedented level.

“A large number of factories have shut down, while joblessness has skyrocketed in the last four months; it is estimated that around one million more people will lose their jobs in the next few months,” Chaudhry said.

He said the rupee and stock market are "gasping for air" even after the release of the International Monetary Fund tranche, which meant the government was out of solutions to these economic ills.

“Whether the government wants it or not, Pakistan will finally go to vote, sooner than later. The PTI won’t stop at anything before the polls,” he said.



To a question, he said there was no room for a technocrat or interim government in the Constitution and anything like it would be “martial law”.

“Whatever is to happen will happen this month,” Chaudhry said.