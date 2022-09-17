 
Saturday Sep 17 2022
Shakira tried to convince Gerard Pique for couple’s therapy but he refused: Report

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

File Footage

Shakira tried to take Gerard Pique for couple's therapy to fix their strained relationship but the footballer refused as per recent report.

The Waka Waka hit-maker realized she was being “tricked” by her partner of 12 years when he was not taking any step to fix their fractured relationship.

"When they arrive from Disneyworld, Pique asks her for time because he was overwhelmed with his business,” Spanish paparazzi Jordi Martin reveals as per Marca Magazine.

“Shakira tells him 'don't worry because I have to leave for 17 days to record in the United States,” the journalist added.

"She offers him a couple's therapy, which he refuses, so she realizes that it's not going to improve the relationship, that it's not an up and down, but that there's something else going on.

"That's when all the alarm bells go off for Shakira and she decides to hire a private detective to get concrete and precise information for the situation we are in, which is the custody of the children," Martin revealed.

Shakira and the Barcelona player announced their separation in June after a 12-year long relationship without disclosing the reason of their breakup.

However, several outlets reported at the time that the duo’s split happened after Pique allegedly cheated on the singer.

