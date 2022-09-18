 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift

In a place where ageing is frowned upon and facelifts are common, even the sign that proclaims Hollywood to the world is joining in.

The nine-letter landmark that beams down on Tinseltown turns 100 years old in 2023, and like the time-defying actors and actresses it watches over, it looks pretty much the same as it has for decades.

But as all good performers know, a little nip here, a little tuck there can keep one looking young forever.

Almost 400 gallons (1,500 liters) of paint and primer will be lavished on the 45-foot (14-meter)-high sign, the Hollywood Sign Trust said as it announced the makeover.

Work begins on Monday, with a crew of 10 prepping and pressure washing the enormous letters, which sit on hills above the movie capital.

The sign -- a must-see for any film buff or tourist visiting Los Angeles -- initially read Hollywoodland, and was constructed as an advertisement for an upscale real estate development.

But in 1949, as the movie industry entered a golden age, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce lopped off the last four letters.

The slightly out-of-kilter sign above La La Land has been repaired and refurbished over the decades, and was even rebuilt in 1978. It was last painted in 2012.

"The sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary," said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

The facelift will take around eight weeks to complete, and is scheduled to finish on November 1...AFP

More From Entertainment:

Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role

Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role
Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’

Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’
Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William

Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William
Chris Rock enjoys solo walk while wearing pricy headphones in Manhattan

Chris Rock enjoys solo walk while wearing pricy headphones in Manhattan
Ana de Armas turns heads in chic airport look amid praise for Marilyn Monroe portrayal

Ana de Armas turns heads in chic airport look amid praise for Marilyn Monroe portrayal

Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins William and cousins for Royal Vigil at Queen's Coffin

Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins William and cousins for Royal Vigil at Queen's Coffin
Chrissy Teigen hits back at online trolls for brutal remarks after sharing about life-saving abortion

Chrissy Teigen hits back at online trolls for brutal remarks after sharing about life-saving abortion
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey stuns everyone with her ethereal look after receiving roses from hubby

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey stuns everyone with her ethereal look after receiving roses from hubby

Machine Gun Kelly cuts a stylish figure in head-to-toe pink outfit

Machine Gun Kelly cuts a stylish figure in head-to-toe pink outfit
David Beckham accused of ‘media exposure’ over joining long queue for The Queen

David Beckham accused of ‘media exposure’ over joining long queue for The Queen
Pregnant Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ‘Hoping for a Boy’ after welcoming three girls

Pregnant Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ‘Hoping for a Boy’ after welcoming three girls
Kate Middleton may take Queen's place with her fashion choices and friendly gestures

Kate Middleton may take Queen's place with her fashion choices and friendly gestures

Latest

view all