School assembly, PT sessions banned as dengue cases swell in Karachi

An assembly session is underway at Bai Virbaiji Soparivala Parsi High School. — Photo courtesy school website

Schools to ensure including full-sleeved clothing for students.

Schools to also regularly fumigate their campuses with anti-dengue and anti-malaria insecticides.

This month, 2,469 people got dengue in Karachi.

To combat the rise in cases of dengue virus, Karachi commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Sunday notified an immediate ban on assembly and physical training (PT) sessions in schools. Memon also notified standard operating procedures all schools must follow — whether government or private — such as ensuring students wear full-sleeved clothing.

Schools have been asked to regularly fumigate their campuses with anti-dengue and anti-malaria insecticides.

They must also hold an information session on campus to educate teachers and students regarding the necessary precautions to take against the mosquito-borne diseases.

Read: Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak

Pakistan Medical Association General Secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad, while speaking to Geo News, said that government statistics of dengue in Karachi are different from the actual number of cases.

"Many dengue victims are receiving treatment from small clinics nearby," he said.

He further said that there is a discrepancy between the death toll released by the government and the actual figure.

Also read: Severe dengue emergency has gripped Pakistan, particularly Karachi: Sherry Rehman

Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department said dengue wards are active in government hospitals of the province.

It said that 722 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Sindh and that 574 beds allocated for dengue in the province are currently vacant.

According to the health department, 140 dengue patients are under treatment in government hospitals of Karachi.

This month, 2,469 people got dengue in Karachi, said the department. Over the course of the year 4,676 dengue cases were reported in the city, it said, adding that 11 people died due to dengue in Karachi this year.



