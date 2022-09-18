 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Give King Charles a 'break' over Pengate: 'He is also a human being'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

King Charles' struggles with his new job should be humanised, says author Coleen Nolan.

The 73-year-old, who became the monarch of Britain overnight, is emotionally overwhelmed and needs a break amid his mother's sudden demise and the pressures that have come with it.

Ms Nolan says: "Seeing the royals grieve for the Queen in public this week got me thinking about empathy. Grief can do strange things to people, which is why I think we need to give Charles a break over the pen fiasco.

"Yes, the optics weren’t great, as he angrily gestured to an aide to remove a tray of pens from his desk so he could sign official documents.

"He looked a little like a spoiled child who’s used to having everything done for him. Of course, if you’re brought up to be King, then you are used to an army of servants running your entire life for you.

"He is now the King, but he’s also a human being, trying to hold it all together during one of the most stressful and momentous weeks of his life. Maybe the tray of pens was the straw that broke the camel’s back; the little annoyance that sent him over the edge."

Charles was earlier the longest serving Prince of Wales in the history of Britain. Last week, he was declared King after Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral: a precise timetable

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral: a precise timetable
‘Harry, Meghan & Co.’ ‘intend to keep everyone fighting’: ‘Truly crass’

‘Harry, Meghan & Co.’ ‘intend to keep everyone fighting’: ‘Truly crass’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in for ‘eye-watering' mega deals after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in for ‘eye-watering' mega deals after Queen’s death
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial movie ‘Hot Take’ gets a release date

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial movie ‘Hot Take’ gets a release date
Jennifer Aniston to become Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbour

Jennifer Aniston to become Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbour
Kim Kardashian talks about storytelling, criminal justice at recent summit

Kim Kardashian talks about storytelling, criminal justice at recent summit
Royals to take ‘major stumble’ on Prince Harry’s memoir: report

Royals to take ‘major stumble’ on Prince Harry’s memoir: report
King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success

King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success
Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE

Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’
Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami

Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky working on a new album?

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky working on a new album?

Latest

view all