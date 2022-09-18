Give King Charles a 'break' over Pengate: 'He is also a human being'

King Charles' struggles with his new job should be humanised, says author Coleen Nolan.

The 73-year-old, who became the monarch of Britain overnight, is emotionally overwhelmed and needs a break amid his mother's sudden demise and the pressures that have come with it.

Ms Nolan says: "Seeing the royals grieve for the Queen in public this week got me thinking about empathy. Grief can do strange things to people, which is why I think we need to give Charles a break over the pen fiasco.



"Yes, the optics weren’t great, as he angrily gestured to an aide to remove a tray of pens from his desk so he could sign official documents.

"He looked a little like a spoiled child who’s used to having everything done for him. Of course, if you’re brought up to be King, then you are used to an army of servants running your entire life for you.

"He is now the King, but he’s also a human being, trying to hold it all together during one of the most stressful and momentous weeks of his life. Maybe the tray of pens was the straw that broke the camel’s back; the little annoyance that sent him over the edge."

Charles was earlier the longest serving Prince of Wales in the history of Britain. Last week, he was declared King after Queen Elizabeth II's passing.