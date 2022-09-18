Prince Harry’s ‘especially broken’ look at Queen’s vigil breaks hearts

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly appeared ‘broken’ as he stood vigil at his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s coffin with his brother Prince William and cousins on September 17, 2022.



The Queen’s eight grandchildren, including Prince Harry and Prince William, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and Lady Louis Windsor and Viscount Severn, came together and stood vigil for 15 minutes at her coffin, with William and Harry leading the pack.

As per Express UK, Prince Harry appeared very downcast as he walked with his cousins, even as he wore his military uniform after a royal row over not being given permission to do so at the Queen’s funeral.

In pictures from the vigil, the Duke of Sussex is seen with his head down for the occasion, with a ‘broken’ expression.

The grandchildren’s vigil came a day after the Queen’s children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, stood a vigil at her coffin on Friday, September 16, 2022.