Sunday Sep 18 2022
Queen would be 'proud' of youngest grandson James, Viscount Severn: royal fans

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II would have been proud of her youngest grandson James Viscount Severn who stood vigil at Westminster Hall.

The 14-year-old, who is the son of Prince Edward and Sophie, joined the newly-appointed Prince of Wales on Saturday to honour the late monarch.

Severn, alongside his sister, Lady Louise, 18, and cousins Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie stood near the Queen’s coffin.

Twitter has been buzzing with praises for the young royal for stepping up at such a young age.

"Absolute huge respect to #ViscountSevern at just 14 years old, stood vigil at his grandmother #QueenElizabeth coffin, showing absolute respect, loyalty and dignity under the harsh scrutiny of the public. #princeEdward & #countessofWessex have every reason to be proud,” one fan wrote.

Another typed: "Well done James Viscount Severn!! Very brave thing to do I doubt I could have done it at 14. Your grandmother would be very proud of you."

"That grandchildren vigil has brought back memories of saying goodbye to my own grandma. Don’t think I’d have wanted to stand there so publically. The youngest grandson, Viscount Severn, was especially brave. I guess it brings back memories of Diana’s funeral for William & Harry (sad face emoji),” a third post read.

