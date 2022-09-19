Six bodies recovered in Sindh's Khairpur after flood water starts receding

Flood-affected people shift materials across a flooded area at Dera Allah Yar town in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on September 6, 2022. —AFP/ Fida HUSSAIN

Police found six bodies of flood affectees people after flood water started receding from Khairpur Nathan Shah, Tehsil of Sindh, Geo News reported.



According to the police, bodies of at least six people have been found in homes over the last three days. One of the bodies — identified as resident Dholan Chandio — was discovered this morning at his home in Shahbaz Colony.

The police said that all those found dead stayed back to protect their belongings and home following immense flooding in the region.

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500

Pakistan's unprecedented floods, which have submerged huge swathes of the South Asian nation, have killed nearly 1,500 people, data showed on Thursday, as authorities looked to step up relief efforts for millions affected by the disaster.

The floods brought by record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern mountains have hit 33 million of a population of 220 million, sweeping away homes, transport, crops and livestock in damage estimated at $30 billion.

The tally of dead stands at 1,486, about 530 children among them, the National Disaster Management Authority said, as it released its first country-wide total since September 9, a period that saw 90 more people die.

Over the last few weeks, authorities have thrown up barriers to keep the flood waters out of key structures such as power stations as well as homes, while farmers who stayed to try and save their cattle faced a new threat as fodder began to run out.