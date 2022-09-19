 
'Ready to go': Babar Azam shares glimpses from training ahead of Pak vs Eng matches

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam seen in a screengrab from the video he shared on Twitter.
After witnessing an unlucky spell during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam seems determined to prove that he is one of the best batters in the world. 

The Men in Green captain, who was the top batsman for more than 1,000 days and is now the third-best, is currently under pressure for being unable to perform well in the Asian championship. 

However, his practice for the seven-match home series against England, starting tomorrow (September 20), is in full swing and he is all set to take on the opponents.

The star batter shared some glimpses from Pakistan's practice sessions at the National Stadium ahead of the T20Is series. Babar captioned the video as "Good to go." 

Babar dropped to the third position in International Cricket Council's (ICC) T20I rankings and was replaced by compatriot Mohammad Rizwan as he failed to maintain his form in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

However, Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq dismissed concerns about Babar's form and found nothing wrong with Green Shirts' loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup finale in Dubai.

