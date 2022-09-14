Babar Azam drops to third position in ICC rankings

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was the top batsman for more than 1,000 days, has dropped to the third position in International Cricket Council's (ICC) T20I rankings.



Babar was replaced by compatriot Mohammad Rizwan and failed to maintain his form in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

In the Asian tournament, the star batter scored only 68 runs in six matches.

South Africa's Aiden Markram replaced Babar to retain the second position. India's Virat Kohli also got a reward for his performance.



Kohli scored his first international century in almost three years and scored an impressive 276 runs at the T20 Asia Cup 2022. He improved a total of 14 spots to 15th overall on the T20I batter rankings due to his efforts.