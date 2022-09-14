 
sports
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
SDSports desk

Babar Azam drops to third position in ICC rankings

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File 

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was the top batsman for more than 1,000 days, has dropped to the third position in International Cricket Council's (ICC) T20I rankings. 

Babar was replaced by compatriot Mohammad Rizwan and failed to maintain his form in the T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan dethrones Babar Azam to become top batter

In the Asian tournament, the star batter scored only 68 runs in six matches.

South Africa's Aiden Markram replaced Babar to retain the second position. India's Virat Kohli also got a reward for his performance.

Read more: Kohli hits century after 3-year hiatus in Asia Cup

Kohli scored his first international century in almost three years and scored an impressive 276 runs at the T20 Asia Cup 2022. He improved a total of 14 spots to 15th overall on the T20I batter rankings due to his efforts.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Injuries, poor performance make selection tough for PCB

Pak vs Eng: Injuries, poor performance make selection tough for PCB
Pak vs Eng: When is PCB announcing squad for T20I series?

Pak vs Eng: When is PCB announcing squad for T20I series?
Babar Azam's cover drive becomes part of Physics book in Pakistan

Babar Azam's cover drive becomes part of Physics book in Pakistan
In pictures: Sri Lankan team receives grand welcome upon return

In pictures: Sri Lankan team receives grand welcome upon return

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial
Pakistani cricketer suspended on corruption charges

Pakistani cricketer suspended on corruption charges
Pakistan women’s football register their biggest-ever win

Pakistan women’s football register their biggest-ever win
WATCH: Wasim Akram snaps back at Indian critic over question about Asia Cup defeat

WATCH: Wasim Akram snaps back at Indian critic over question about Asia Cup defeat
Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit

Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit
'Almost there': Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi train to get fit for T20 World Cup

'Almost there': Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi train to get fit for T20 World Cup
Former Test cricketer wants PCB to sack chief selector after Asia Cup debacle

Former Test cricketer wants PCB to sack chief selector after Asia Cup debacle
WATCH: How did Delhi Police make fun of Pakistan’s cricket team?

WATCH: How did Delhi Police make fun of Pakistan’s cricket team?

Latest

view all