Why 'Stranger Things' star desperate for a spin-off? Find out

Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke will do anything for the spin-off based on the characters of Robin and Steve.

The 24-year-old actor said during a recent interview with Rolling Stones, "Normally I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything," she said.

"He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

The Do Revenge actor also opened up that she does not always invest in the show's character relationship as the show represents friendship.

"There's such an over-emphasis in media that we consume about romantic love, and it being the ultimate destination that we're all supposed to arrive at," she told the outlet.

"Find this one perfect person and then everything's good and the story's over. Part of me would ship it way more if the story wasn't ending, but there's something about our female heroes always getting endings — which is them finding the right guy — that I'm super over."

