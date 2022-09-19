 
Showbiz
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan's return flight to Mumbai turns into a fan meet and greet

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Kartik Aryan was last seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kartik Aryan was last seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aryan was travelling back to Mumbai after attending a meeting in Jodhpur, the actor received immense love during his flight. The journey turned into a meet and greet session.  

The flight turned into a meet and greet session. As soon as Kartik entered the flight's cabin, all his co-passengers started applauding for him. Some of the passengers appreciated him for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The actor received the same welcome earlier at the Jodhpur airport as well. Female fans called-out his name and some of them managed to shake a leg with the heartthrob of India.

The Luka Chuppi actor went to Jodhpur for a meeting where Komal Nahta, a trade analyst called Kartik a doctor who manage to give a dose of joy and laughter to the audience.

As per ETimes, Kartik Aryan was travelling in the economy class as business was not available on that particular plane, therefore he had no option rather than travelling in the economy class. The warm welcome that he received on the flight was quite unexpected for him. 

More From Showbiz:

Gauri Khan gives dating advice to Suhana Khan at Koffee with Karan 7: See promo

Gauri Khan gives dating advice to Suhana Khan at Koffee with Karan 7: See promo
Koffee With Karan: Gauri Khan dishes on one ‘sweet’ habit of SRK that irritates her

Koffee With Karan: Gauri Khan dishes on one ‘sweet’ habit of SRK that irritates her
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on repetition of character names in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on repetition of character names in Brahmastra
Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before EOW: Summons Delhi Police

Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before EOW: Summons Delhi Police
The Legend of Maula Jatt: The most-viewed trailer in Pakistani film industry

The Legend of Maula Jatt: The most-viewed trailer in Pakistani film industry
Naseeruddin Shah all set to play a lead role in 'Udal'

Naseeruddin Shah all set to play a lead role in 'Udal'
Throwback: Was Karishma Kapoor let down by her family?

Throwback: Was Karishma Kapoor let down by her family?
Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video

Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video
Ali Sethi sets the stage on fire with 'Pasoori' at Harvard University

Ali Sethi sets the stage on fire with 'Pasoori' at Harvard University
Anushka Sharma shares the struggle of wearing 'compression tights' amid 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Anushka Sharma shares the struggle of wearing 'compression tights' amid 'Chakda 'Xpress'
Alia Bhatt's latest picture with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral on social media: See pic

Alia Bhatt's latest picture with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral on social media: See pic

Gauri Khan all set to make her comeback on 'Koffee with Karan 7'

Gauri Khan all set to make her comeback on 'Koffee with Karan 7'

Latest

view all