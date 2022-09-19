 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Brad Pitt unveils first public sculpted artwork in Finland: Photos
Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos

Brad Pitt has recently debuted as a sculptor with his first artwork at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Finland over the weekend.

According to Daily Mail, the Fighters Club actor had nine entries in an art exhibition at the Museum alongside works by the musician Nick Cave and the artist Thomas Houseago for the exhibition We.

The Bullet Train star’s friend deBranne Treu attended the art show and even shared few photos on her Instagram stories.

coffin-sized bronze box with hands, feet and faces breaking through structure
coffin-sized bronze box with hands, feet and faces breaking through structure

Pitt’s work included a house-shaped structure, coffin-sized bronze box with hands, feet and faces breaking through structure and a plaster wall-hanging sculpture titled Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time.

miniature house-shaped structure
miniature house-shaped structure 

In addition, the actor also crafted several wooden Candle Holders For Loved Ones and put on for display.

plaster wall-hanging sculpture
plaster wall-hanging sculpture 

While speaking at the exhibition’s opening, the 50-year-old said, “For me, it’s about self-reflection. It was born out of ownership over what I call a radical inventory of the self. And getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt and the moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”

The Oscar winner reportedly began ceramic art after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017. The actor also has a sculpture studio in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, on work front, Pitt is all set to team up with his Ocean 13’s star George Clooney for the new yet-to-be-titled movie project.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid
Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years
Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit

Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit
Prince Harry, Andrew ‘in danger’ as King Charles plans imminent ‘shake-up’

Prince Harry, Andrew ‘in danger’ as King Charles plans imminent ‘shake-up’
Prince Harry wanting more ‘active’ role for Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry wanting more ‘active’ role for Queen’s funeral
Royal fans spotted special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Royal fans spotted special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles

Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy
Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise

Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham spotted attending ‘Amsterdam’ after-party in NYC

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham spotted attending ‘Amsterdam’ after-party in NYC

Latest

view all