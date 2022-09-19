Angelina Jolie to visit Pakistan for flood victims' relief: Report

Angelina Jolie will visit Pakistan to express solidarity with flood victims

Earlier today, news came out that Hollywood's top actress Angelina Jolie is reportedly coming to Pakistan very soon in order to show solidarity with the flood victims.



Pakistan was recently hit by a monstrous monsoon season which resulted in unprecedented floods displacing nearly 30 million people.

While Jolie has not herself announced anything so far, the reports are circulating that she has applied for a visa to visit the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Earlier in 2010, Angelina visited Pakistan amidst the massive floods that caused terrible havoc in different parts of the country.

Jolie is not a stranger for the South Asian country as she has visited Pakistan three times before in order to highlight the troubles of the Afghan refugees.

Many Pakistani celebrities are also working to collect donations for the flood relief namely: Hadiqa Kiani, who started a campaign for the cause by the name Vaseela-e-raah.



Prior to this, Jemima Goldsmith also put her film What's Love Got To Do With It for auction in order to collect funding for the flood situation.