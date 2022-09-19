'Three Musketeers': Waqar Younis shares old picture with Inzamam, Mushtaq

(L to R) Former cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Waqar Younis. — Twitter

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis shared an old picture of his playing days with his teammates — batter Inzamam-ul-Haq and spinner Mushtaq Ahmed.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-commentator shared a picture with his teammates in which they could be seen staring at the camera while sitting on chairs.

"Three Musketeers. Boys from the South. Young and Vibrant. Some beautiful old days," Waqar wrote.

It is worth mentioning here that the right-arm pacer represented Pakistan in 349 matches and took 789 scalps.