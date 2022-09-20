India to make its official entry to Oscars 2023, '#RRRforOscars' trends on Twitter

Ram Charan's RRR earned INR 1100 crore worldwide

Film RRR has become a mega-hit in India, receiving much of the appreciation not only from within the country but from international filmmakers as well, now ahead of India’s official Oscars entry, fans are shouting out loud to nominate SS Rajmouli’s big-budget film for the Academy awards 2023.

The audience have started a twitter trend with a hashtag “#RRRForOscars”, with over 18 thousand tweets received so far. In a way, fans have already started campaigning for the film.

Oscars 2023 are on the way and India’s official entry to Oscars is soon going to be announced in the next few weeks. As per the reports, the jury have started searching out for films to nominate one that will represent India on the international platform.

Therefore, fans are hopeful that RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan gets nominated for the Oscars 2023.

RRR earned global recognition and collected nearly INR 1100 crore from all across the globe. In an interview, SS Rajamouli the director of the film stated that he never expected that this project will perform so well in the west.

According to IndiaToday, the blockbister film RRR is a Telugu film based on the lives of two freedom fighters; komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama. The also features actors; Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani.

