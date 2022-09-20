Aima Baig accused of cheating on Shahbaz Shigri by British model

Aima Baig accused of cheating on fiancé Shahbaz Shigri with ex Qes Ahmed

Aima Baig has been accused of cheating on her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri with ex Qes Ahmed by British model Taloulah Mair.

The Sajna Door singer recently announced that she and the Parey Hut Love actor have parted ways a year after their engagement.

Following which, Mair took to Instagram to accuse Baig of being involved with her ex Ahmed while she was engaged to Shigri.

The model made some serious allegations against the singer referring to her as “one of the famous women of Pakistan.”

Mair said in her stories that she was in a relationship with a Pakistani filmmaker (Ahmed) who cheated on her with Baig.

She added that Ahmed told her about his deceit while gloating that he is dating one of the well-known singers of Pakistan.

Mair went on to further accuse Baig of spending a holiday together with Ahmed in Dubai while adding that the singer bought the plane ticket for Ahmed as well.

She alleged that Ahmed not only stole money from her and but also from some other “Pakistani” girls, who he was involved with, and the amount constitutes to $20,000.

In a Q/A session, someone asked Mair how she was so sure that Baig was engaged when she was dating Ahmed.

In response to which, she attached a screenshot of a conversation with Shigri in which he asked the model to send him screen-grabs proving Baig’s infidelity.