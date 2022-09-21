 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in mourning?

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle seemingly honoured King Charles and other family members as they joined the royal family to mourn for another week as British public life resumed after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen was laid to rest on Monday, however, Charles, 73, and his family will remain in mourning for another seven days.

Meghan and Harry have also apparently joined the royals as they are yet to return to US to reunite with their children Archie and Lilibet.

It is also speculated they won’t return to California until the royal family mourning ends.

They have also still not updated their website as it shows their tribute to Queen on its front page.

The royal couple, who settled in California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in UK.

