Babar Azam slips another spot in ICC T20I rankings, Mohammad Rizwan retains top slot

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) as captain Babar Azam looks on during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 20, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam slid further down, but his teammate wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan retained the top spot in the latest T20I rankings.

Babar dropped to fourth position in the latest rankings following his below-par Asia Cup performance and a return of 31 against England in the series opener.

Rizwan stands at 825 rating points after his consistent performance in the recently concluded international tournament and the impressive 68-run stand against England at the National Stadium.

India star Suryakumar Yadav has continued his recent push towards becoming the best T20I batter in the world after he made further inroads in the latest rankings.

He is now just 45 rating points behind Rizwan.

But South African star Aiden Markram (792 rating points) and Yadav (780) are within striking distance and will get a chance to make a run for the top ranking with the start of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia less than a month away.