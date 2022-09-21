Angelina Jolie listens to Dadu women recounting the horrors they face

UNHCR Special Envoy and Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie meets flood victims in Pakistan. — Twitter/IRC

Angelina Jolie tours Dadu district of Sindh to inspect UN-led relief work.

Takes aerial view of flood-ravaged district to gain understanding of flood losses.

Pakistan Army provides actor security for her stay.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy and Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie listened to the flood-affected women's account of the sufferings and horrors they face, on her visit to Dadu, one of the most affected provinces by the catastrophic flood.

Jolie is currently in Pakistan to show support to communities affected by the devastating floods, and is likely to extend her stay for two more days, well-placed sources said Wednesday.

On her third visit to Pakistan so far, Angelina toured the affected areas to review the UN-led relief work there. Not only did she take an aerial view of the flood-ravaged district, but also visited the flood-hit areas in a boat under security provided by the Pakistan Army.

Heavy rains and floods across the country have killed over 1,500 people, impacted 33 million, and submerged one-third of the country under water.



The humanitarian worker is visiting to witness and gain an understanding of the situation and to hear an account of the people directly affected by the floods.

She will talk about their needs and discuss steps to prevent such suffering in the future, the IRC’s statement mentioned.

Jolie, who previously visited victims of the 2010 floods and 2005 earthquake in Pakistan when she was the UNHCR's goodwill ambassador, is scheduled to visit the IRC’s emergency response operations and local organisations assisting displaced people, including Afghan refugees.

