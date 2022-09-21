 
Ranveer Singh to take over title of 'Don' from Shah Rukh Khan?

Will Ranveer Singh takes over the title of Don from Shah Rukh Khan?
Farhan Akhtar will be coming back with Bollywood blockbuster movie third sequel Don 3 once again.

On September 19, Times of India reported that along with Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar is producing Don 3 and also hinted that Ranveer Singh would be cast in the movie.

However, many rumors have been circulating related to the movie cast.

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, and Amitabh Bachchan may appear together in Don 3 according to Bollywood rumours, although there has been no official announcement as of yet.

Don Bollywood action thriller movie first sequel was released in 1978. In addition to Amitab Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Pran also had significant parts in this movie.

Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of a most-wanted don serves as the centre of the movie's plot. He played Double role in this movie.

Shah Rukh Khan played Amitabh Bachchan's part in the subsequent remake of Don, which resulted in the production of two highly successful movies in the Don franchise.

While Ranveer will be seen in upcoming movies Circus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan will soon be featured in Dinky, Pathan, and Jawan.

