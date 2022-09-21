What is Sania Mirza's reply to those who questioned her career choice?

A screengrab of Sania Mirza's reel. — Instagram/File

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza once again shared a reel on Instagram to entertain her fans.



Apart from showcasing her tennis skills, Sania never fails to amaze her followers with her cute yet meaningful lip-syncing videos.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the player posted a video in which she could be seen replying to all those who questioned her career choice to play tennis when she was younger.

Sania can be seen lip-syncing to a song: “Dil kisi ka toote chahe koi mujh se roote mein toh kheilungi [Whether someone’s heart is broken or if someone is upset with me, I will play.”

She captioned the video as, "Main toh kheloongi bhai [ I will play, brother]," followed by a smirking face emoji.



The video received nearly 5,000 likes after it was posted and people showered the video with love and admiration for the tennis sensation's strong personality.