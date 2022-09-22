 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL': Teaser out now

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Double XL also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in key roles
'Double XL' also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in key roles

The teaser for upcoming film Double XL featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi has been finally released.

Sonakshi shared the teaser and wrote: “From fries to fun..all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming to CINEMAS near you on October 14th, 2022.”

The teaser opens up with the two sitting together on a bench and describing the standards of society regarding beauty.

Check out the teaser:

Double XL also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in essential roles.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the film Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. She has Monica O My Darling and Tamil film Valimai in the pipeline.

Whereas, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen Kakuda. She also has an untitled web series backed by Reema Kagti lined up next, reported PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Hrithik Roshan on Mahira Khan's look in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': 'Love it'

Hrithik Roshan on Mahira Khan's look in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': 'Love it'
Deepika Padukone begins dubbing for upcoming film 'Pathan'

Deepika Padukone begins dubbing for upcoming film 'Pathan'
Neha Dhupia on raising her kids: 'I don't think happiness lies in your report card, or the grades'

Neha Dhupia on raising her kids: 'I don't think happiness lies in your report card, or the grades'
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to have an eco-friendly wedding

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to have an eco-friendly wedding
Alizey Sultan told to respond to Feroze Khan’s plea for children’s custody

Alizey Sultan told to respond to Feroze Khan’s plea for children’s custody
Sara Ali Khan shares a sweet birthday post for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares a sweet birthday post for Kareena Kapoor Khan
Feroze Khan's wife makes serious allegations as she confirms separation

Feroze Khan's wife makes serious allegations as she confirms separation
Aima Baig finally speaks up over cheating allegations on ex-fiance Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig finally speaks up over cheating allegations on ex-fiance Shahbaz Shigri
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding card looks quite quirky: Take a look

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding card looks quite quirky: Take a look
Film Federation of India snubs 'RRR' and chooses 'Chhello Show' for Oscars 2023

Film Federation of India snubs 'RRR' and chooses 'Chhello Show' for Oscars 2023
Kashmir welcomes Emraan Hashmi with stone pelting?

Kashmir welcomes Emraan Hashmi with stone pelting?
Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli's 'Mismatched Season 2': Trailer out now

Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli's 'Mismatched Season 2': Trailer out now

Latest

view all