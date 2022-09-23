Grenade attack at Sheharyar Afridi's house

PTI leader Sheharyar Khan Afridi. File photo

KOHAT: Some unidentified miscreants have hurled a hand grenade at Sheharyar Khan Afridi's house in Kohat, Geo News reported on Friday.

The attack took place at the ancestral house of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister.

Police said they had received CCTV footage of the attack. It can be seen in the CCTV footage that the hand grenade exploded outside the gate, said police.

Police say that no fatalities or injuries were reported in the attack. The assault is being investigated, police said.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that there was a cracker bomb attack at the house of Shahryar Afridi. May Allah protect him and destroy the enemies of Pakistan, he prayed.



