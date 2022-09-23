We blindly trust each other, says Rizwan on partnership with Babar

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (R) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan (L) run between the wicket during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 22, 2022. —AFP/Asif HASSAN

Karachi: Pakistan’s opening batter Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he and Babar Azam trust each other blindly and both have great communication with each other which is helping them build good partnerships.

Babar and Rizwan helped Pakistan successfully chase the target of 200 against England in 2nd T20I on Thursday without losing any wicket.

The 203 was also Pakistan’s highest T20I partnership. With this, the opening duo also became the most successful batting partners ever in the shortest format of the game.

Speaking after the 2nd T20I for Geo’s segment “Game Changer”, Mohammad Rizwan said that he enjoys great understanding with Babar.

“We blindly trust each other, we help each other and have great communication which is helping us,” Rizwan said about his partnership with Babar.

“There’re certain moments when we feel the pressure – these two moments are the start of the innings and when we are near the target. At start because we always aim to provide a solid start and near the target because we feel that we shouldn’t lose the wicket after coming so close,” Rizwan said.

Talking about his partnership record with Babar, Rizwan said that there can’t be a bigger honor for him if his numbers are putting Pakistan’s name ahead.

The opening pair was recently under criticism from some for not being able to do enough but Thursday’s inning seemed a reply to all the critics.

However, Rizwan remained humble.

“We are human and we can make mistakes but I can assure you that there won’t be any compromise on our hard works. To err is human and we try to learn from mistakes. Sometimes we are successful, sometimes we are not, sometimes people get happy sometimes they get angry,” he said.

“There’s no difference in our approach in batting first or chasing, we just try to analyze the condition and play accordingly,” the top order batter said.

Talking about Pakistan’s win in 2nd T20I, Rizwan said that it was a big win and will surely boos team’s confidence.

He said that when team conceded 199 in bowling, they had decided to go aggressive.

“Saqlain bhai (head coach) reminded us that chasing 200 in the match would lift the nation and make everyone happy. I also told guys to stay positive, keep intent and go for boundaries,” Rizwan mentioned.

“When I was stepping in to bat with Babar, I told him that InshaAllah one will score a century and Pakistan will win by 10 wickets, may be nation was also expecting same from us and that’s why Allah also helped us,” the wicket-keeper batter said.

Replying to a question, Rizwan indicated that Pakistan may opt for rotation policy in matches to come to give more opportunity to the middle order.

“The middle order couldn’t bat today, a day before they couldn’t do well, so they’ve yet to get proper chance and I believe that the management will also be looking to give them chance so that we can form a good combination,” Rizwan concluded.