MDCAT 2022: PMC to conduct entrance test in November

Students appearing for MCAT in order to get admission to various medical universities across the country. — PPI/File

PMC president says test of private and govt medical universities and colleges will be conducted on November 13 or 20.

He says test will be conducted under a uniform policy and one government university in each province is allowed to conduct it.

Says students with 60% marks in intermediate exams will be eligible to appear in the entrance test.

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday announced that the entrance test for private and government medical universities and colleges will be conducted on November 13 or 20.

Speaking with Geo.tv, PMC President Dr Naushad Sheikh said that it has been agreed to conduct the entrance test in the middle of November in Pakistan, however, the final date will be decided soon.

He said that the test will be conducted under a uniform policy and one government university in each province is allowed to conduct it.

"Students with 60% marks in intermediate exams will be eligible to appear in the entrance test," he said, adding that students with 65% marks were eligible before but the law has been changed now.

He maintained that students scoring 55 marks will be eligible to take admission in the medical college, while those scoring 45 would be eligible for dental college.

According to the president, 250,000 students will take the test for 20,000 seats across the country.

The president added that the decision to conduct the entrance test for Pakistani students abroad has not yet been made. Either the students will have to come to Pakistan or the test will be taken online by opening four centres across Pakistan.